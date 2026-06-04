FPHL Announces 2026 Expansion and Dispersal Drafts, Including First-Ever League-Wide Draft Broadcast

Published on June 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced details for its 2026 Expansion and Dispersal Drafts, highlighted by the league's first-ever coordinated draft broadcast, airing live on the FPHL's new YouTube channel, @TheFPHL.

The 2026 FPHL Expansion Draft will take place on Tuesday, June 9, with live coverage beginning at 6:30 PM Eastern Time. Fans can watch the broadcast live by visiting YouTube and searching @TheFPHL, or by going directly to youtube.com/@TheFPHL.

The broadcast will give fans an inside look at one of the most important roster-building events of the offseason as expansion teams begin shaping their clubs for the upcoming season. Coverage will include a breakdown of the draft rules, how the process works, player selections, key statistics, analysis, team roster construction, and interviews with representatives from the expansion teams.

"This is an exciting moment for the FPHL and an important step forward in how we operate and connect with our fans," said Ken Andrews, BOG and FPHL Operating Committee Member. "There has been an incredible amount of progress taking place behind the scenes since the league meeting. Change does not happen overnight, but it is moving at an incredible pace as we bring the league together in solidarity toward the future. We are aligning these initiatives under our FedNext program, which we will be talking more about throughout the summer. I could not be more excited about how the league is unifying around this new direction. This will raise every level of the FPHL, from our players, to team operations, to the fan experience. We're listening to our fans, and I could not be more excited for the future of the FPHL."

The expansion draft will consist of eight rounds, giving expansion teams the opportunity to build the foundation of their rosters while creating storylines across the league. Fans will be able to follow which players are selected, which teams they are joining, and how each expansion club begins to take shape.

Teams may protect up to 12 players, plus 3 college/junior players, with the remaining eligible players subject to the draft process. Protected lists submitted to the league will remain private and will not be released by the league, though teams may choose to share their own protected lists at their discretion. The broadcast will also include coverage of Motor City's return rights and how those players factor into the draft process.

Following the expansion draft, the league will hold its 2026 Dispersal Draft on Thursday, June 11 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Due to the shorter nature of the dispersal draft, it will not be televised. Players from Athens and Biloxi will be available in the dispersal draft, while players from Pee Dee will not be available due to the team's suspended status.

The live expansion draft broadcast represents a new step in league-wide coordination, transparency, and fan engagement. The event is designed to give fans a clearer understanding of the draft process while creating excitement around new teams, returning players, offseason movement, and the future direction of the FPHL.







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