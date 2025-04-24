Former HiTom Shane Smith Makes MLB Debut

High Point/Thomasville - Former High-Point Thomasville HiTom Shane Smith made his major league baseball debut in April starting four games for the Chicago White Sox. Allowing only seven runs in 22.1 innings pitched with 15 strikeouts and 13 hits allowed, the Wake Forest product Smith shined for the 2020 HiToms during the Tommies' Mid-Atlantic championship run

Dominating throughout the COVID 2020 summer season, Smith registered a 2.45 era in 14 2/3 innings pitched while giving up only six total runs - four earned - on nine hits and 24 strikeouts.

An undrafted free agent signed by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, the former HiTom was the first player selected in December's MLB Rule 5 draft following a terrific 2024 summer with the Nashville Sounds where he finished with a 2.70 ERA.

"Shane's MLB achievements are a testament to his perseverance," HPT HiToms President Greg Suire said. "He and so many HiTom players from the summer of 2020 were undaunted in their quest to fulfill their boyhood dreams and it's showing with three COVID summer HiToms already in the big leagues."

The 2020 HiTom alum becomes the 24th former Tommie - Coastal Plain League era - to earn a big-league promotion and preserves HPT's #1 ranking as the Coastal Plain League's top MLB franchise for MLB debuts.

