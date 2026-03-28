Follow the Leader: Gauthier Tops the 40-Yard Dash at 4.5 Seconds

Published on March 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







EDMONTON - University of Montreal defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier sped to a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash to lead all prospects at the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by Anytime Fitness. The native of Montreal nearly posted Top-10 results across the board, only missing out on the bench press.

Western University offensive lineman Keegan O'Neil posted 30 reps on the bench press to top the Class of 2026. Ottawa linebacker Marc Rondeau and McGill pivot Éloa Latendresse-Regimbald leapt into league history by notching the eighth (10 ft. 11 3/8 in.) and tenth (10 ft. 10 1/2 in.) longest broad jumps all-time.

Ottawa defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch and Wilfrid Laurier wide receiver Jesulayomi Ojutalayo reached a height of 38 inches in the vertical jump to sit at the head of the pack, while McMaster defensive back Ethan Stuart blazed his way to first-place finishes in the 3-cone drill and short shuttle.

The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness gathers the top national and global prospects to showcase their skills for team and league staff. The event will now shift to two days of on-field practice sessions involving individual drills, group teaching and 1-on-1s. The CFL Draft will take place on April 28, before the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

Unofficial on-field testing results are available here. Complete verified results will be released at a later date.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS - LEADERBOARDS

(Result | Name | POS | School/Team | Hometown)

* Denotes a global prospect

Note: Results are unofficial and subject to verification.

40-YARD DASH

1 | 4.5s | Louis-Philippe Gauthier | DB | Montreal | Montreal

2 | 4.55s | Weagbe Mombo | RB | Windsor | Toronto

3 | 4.56s | Eric Rascoe | LB | Angelo State | San Antonio, Texas

4 | 4.57s | Loïk Gagné | LB | Concordia | Montreal

5 | 4.58s | Jesulayomi Ojutalayo | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Shelburne, Ont.

BENCH PRESS

1 | 30 | Keegan O'Neil | OL | Western | Belle River, Ont.

T2 | 29 | Sebastian Parsalidis | FB/TE | Wilfried Laurier | Toronto

T2 | 29 | Wilfried Pene* | DL | Virginia Tech | Tours, France

4 | 27 | Niklas Henning | OL | Queen's | Milton, Ont.

T5 | 24 | Evan Basalyga | FB/TE | Waterloo | Thunder Bay, Ont.

T5 | 24 | Ebenezer Dibula | DL | Kennesaw State | Ottawa

T5 | 24 | Franklin Ibelo | OL | Calgary | Calgary

T5 | 24 | Yunus Larry | LB | Guelph, Hamilton, Ont.

T5 | 24 | Mitchel Schechinger | OL | Guelph | Sarnia, Ont.

T5 | 24 | Frank Vreugdenhil | OL | McMaster | Belleville, Ont.

VERTICAL JUMP

T1 | 38 in. | Patrick Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa | Alexandria, Ont.

T1 | 38 in. | Jesulayomi Ojutalayo | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Shelburne, Ont.

3 | 37 in. | Cyrus McGarrell | DB | Northern Illinois | Windsor, Ont.

T4 | 36.5 in. | Tyriq Quayson | WR | Windsor | Vaughan, Ont.

T4 | 36.5 in. | Isaiah Smith | RB | Guelph | Burlington, Ont.

BROAD JUMP

1 | 10 ft. 11 3/8 in. | Marc Rondeau | LB | Ottawa | Quebec City

2 | 10 ft. 10 1/2 in. | Éloa Latendresse-Regimbald | QB | McGill | Montreal

3 | 10 ft. 10 1/4 in. | Benjamin Sangmuah | DB | UBC | Scarborough, Ont.

4 | 10 ft. 8 1/8 in. | Patrick Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa | Alexandria, Ont.

5 | 10 ft. 7 7/8 in. | Jesulayomi Ojutalayo | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Shelburne, Ont.

3-CONE DRILL

1 | 6.82s | Ethan Stuart | DB | McMaster | Oakville, Ont.

2 | 6.85s | Nick Cenacle | WR | Hawaii | Saint-Hubert, Que.

3 | 6.88s | Matt Sibley | WR | Calgary | Calgary

T4 | 6.97s | Jesulayomi Ojutalayo | WR | Wilfrid Laurier | Shelburne, Ont.

T4 | 6.97s | Ethan John | DB | Windsor | Felton, Minn.

SHORT SHUTTLE

1 | 4.01s | Ethan Stuart | DB | McMaster | Oakville, Ont.

T2 | 4.08s | Charles Asselin | RB | Ottawa | Ottawa

T2 | 4.08s | Cyrus McGarrell | DB | Northern Illinois | Windsor, Ont.

4 | 4.13s | Christian Veilleux | QB | Georgia State | Ottawa

5 | 4.16s | Charles-Elliot Bouliane | LB | Montreal | Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que.







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