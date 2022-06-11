Florida Wins 2022 Kelly Cup Title

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades captured the 2022 Kelly Cup championship on Saturday with a 4-2 win over the Toledo Walleye in Game 5 of the Kelly Cup Finals in front of a standing-room only crowd of 7,674 fans at Hertz Arena.

Florida, which was appearing in the Kelly Cup Finals for the fifth time, won the Kelly Cup title for the second time in team history after previously winning in 2012.

Everblades' goaltender Cam Johnson earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Johnson went 15-3 in 18 appearances during the playoffs with four shutouts, tied for the second most in a single postseason in ECHL history.

2022 Kelly Cup Finals

Game 1 - FLORIDA 3 at Toledo 2

Game 2 - FLORIDA 3 at Toledo 1

Game 3 - TOLEDO 4 at Florida 1

Game 4 - Toledo 2 at FLORIDA 3 (OT)

Game 5 - Toledo 2 at FLORIDA 4

Kelly Cup Champions

2022 - Florida defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2021 - Fort Wayne defeated South Carolina, 3 games to 1

2020 - Playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19

2019 - Newfoundland defeated Toledo, 4 games to 2

2018 - Colorado defeated Florida, 4 games to 3

2017 - Colorado defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 0

2016 - Allen defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

2015 - Allen defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 3

2014 - Alaska defeated Cincinnati, 4 games to 2

2013 - Reading defeated Stockton, 4 games to 1

2012 - Florida defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 1

2011 - Alaska defeated Kalamazoo, 4 games to 1

2010 - Cincinnati defeated Idaho, 4 games to 1

2009 - South Carolina defeated Alaska, 4 games to 3

2008 - Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 2

2007 - Idaho defeated Dayton, 4 games to 1

2006 - Alaska defeated Gwinnett, 4 games to 1

2005 - Trenton defeated Florida, 4 games to 2

2004 - Idaho defeated Florida, 4 games to 1

2003 - Atlantic City defeated Columbia, 4 games to 1

2002 - Greenville defeated Dayton, 4 games to 0

2001 - South Carolina defeated Trenton, 4 games to 1

2000 - Peoria defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 2

1999 - Mississippi defeated Richmond, 4 games to 3

1998 - Hampton Roads defeated Pensacola, 4 games to 2

1997 - South Carolina defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 1

Riley Cup Champions

1996 - Charlotte defeated Jacksonville, 4 games to 0

1995 - Richmond defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1994 - Toledo defeated Raleigh, 4 games to 1

1993 - Toledo defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

1992 - Hampton Roads defeated Louisville, 4 games to 0

1991 - Hampton Roads defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1990 - Greensboro defeated Winston-Salem, 4 games to 1

1989 - Carolina defeated Johnstown, 4 games to 3

