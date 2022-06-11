ECHL Transactions - June 11

June 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 11, 2022:

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

