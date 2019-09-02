Florence's Conor Crane And Joliet's Daren Osby Earn Weekly Honors

September 2, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





Florence Freedoms first baseman Connor Crane and Joliet Slammers right-hander Daren Osby have won this week's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Crane has won his first Player of the Week award in the final week of 2019. He ended the week hitting .471 with a 1.245 OPS. In five games, Crane had eight hits, including three triples, drove in eight and stole four bases. The Freedom slugger recorded a hit and RBI in all five games during the week and in 8 straight games.

The 25-year old is in his second season, but first full season with the Freedom. Crane hit .260 on the season with 11 home runs and drove in 61. Since the beginning of August Crane has raised his batting average 47 points with 28 hits and 17 RBI. The Parker, Colorado native is in his 4th professional season after finishing his college career at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Osby earned his first Pitcher of the Week of 2019. In his one start he pitched a 10 inning complete game. He only gave up one run on 118 pitches. The righty struck out 12 while only giving up 5 hits, giving him a .5 WHIP and a .147 batting average against. Osby is 3-1 in his last five starts with a 2.75 ERA. During that 36 innings stretch, he has sturck out 43 and only walked 10.

The 23-year old righty finished the year with a 4-6 record and a 2.95 ERA. In 116 innings, struck out 122 batters. His ERA, inning pitched, and strikeouts all rank in the top 10 in the League. Osby joined the Slammers in 2018 from Troy University where he went 12-6 with a 4.59 ERA in two seasons.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

The Frontier League is in its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues, and 37 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.