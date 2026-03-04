Five Former Appalachian League Coaches and Players to Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League will have five former coaches and players participating in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. 2023 Burlington pitching coach Horacio Ramírez will represent Team Mexico, Carlos Lequerica (Pulaski '21) and Noah Mendlinger (Bristol '21) will represent Team Israel, while Jack Seppings (Princeton '21) and Wes Burton (Bristol '21) will represent Team Great Britain.

To view the 2026 World Baseball Classic schedule, click here. More information on the Appalachian League's WBC participants is listed below.

Horacio Ramírez - Team Mexico Pitching Coach - 2023 Burlington Pitching Coach

Ramírez was the Burlington Sock Puppets pitching coach during the 2023 season. He helped the Sock Puppets reach the Appy League Championship Game and led a pitching staff that led the league in strikeouts (441). Ramírez pitched eight seasons in the Major Leagues and was Team Mexico's bullpen coach at the 2023 WBC.

Carlos Lequerica - Team Israel - Pulaski River Turtles 2021

Lequerica will pitch for Team Israel. Lequerica made five appearances for Pulaski in 2021, striking out 18 in 13 innings. Lequerica currently pitches in the Detroit Tigers organization, he signed on July 18, 2023 after playing collegiately at Miami (Fla.). He spent 2025 with High-A West Michigan, going 8-0 with three saves and a 2.35 ERA in 43 appearances. Lequerica also pitched for Scottsdale at the 2025 Arizona Fall League.

Noah Mendlinger - Team Israel - Bristol State Liners 2021

Mendlinger will represent Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic for a second time. At the 2023 WBC, he appeared in four games and went 3-for-10. Mendlinger signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on July 22, 2021 after his collegiate career at Georgia College & State. Mendlinger spent time in both Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in 2025. In 110 games last year, he hit .282 with 23 extra-base hits and 29 RBI.

Jack Seppings - Team Great Britain - Princeton WhistlePigs 2021

Seppings will pitch for Team Great Britain at this year's WBC after being a member of Great Britain's taxi squad for the 2023 WBC. Seppings made five starts for Princeton in 2021, he posted a 4.91 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11 innings. Seppings signed with the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 4, 2024 after pitching at Brown. He split time between Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin in 2025. In 37 appearances, Seppings was 3-2 with five saves and a 3.67 ERA.

Wes Burton - Team Great Britain - Bristol State Liners 2021

Burton is a member of Team Great Britain's Designated Pitcher Pool at the 2026 WBC. He made two starts for Bristol in 2021, striking out 10 hitters in 6.2 innings. Burton recently signed with the Cleveland Guardians on Feb. 23, 2026 after pitching at Tulane.

About the Appalachian League

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in history. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP") and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams.

