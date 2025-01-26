Fishers Freight Sign Veteran Db Tyrell Pearson for 2025 Season

The Fishers Freight have signed veteran defensive back Tyrell Pearson for the 2025 season.

Over his seven-year career, Pearson has been a defensive force, recording 262.5 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 23 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 56 pass breakups, and 2 blocks. He earned All-IFL Second Team honors in 2021 for his outstanding play.

Pearson has previously played for the Green Bay Blizzard, Iowa Barnstormers, Arizona Rattlers, and Frisco Fighters.

