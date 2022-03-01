First-Ever Sip-And-Learn Happy Hour this Wednesday

With our on-time Opening Day just 38 days away on Friday, April 8, the Springfield Cardinals are excited to invite all fans to learn about RED Access Memberships during our first-ever, totally free-to-attend Sip-And-Learn Happy Hour on Wednesday, March 2.

The event will take place from 5-7pm in the Indoor Training Facility. With perfect baseball weather in the forecast, fans will also be able to enjoy their beverages on the award-winning field with access to the Right Field Warning Track through Homers Landing.

The first round's on us! The first 100 fans that attend will get a free drink to start their evening. There will also be additional drink specials on Budweiser products (for fans 21+) and Coca-Cola products (for fans of all ages).

While you enjoy your beverages, Springfield Cardinals Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter will have a short presentation at 5:30pm about all the ways a RED Access Membership can work for you. Cardinals representatives will be on hand as well for anyone interested in more information or wishing to pick out their seats during the event.

Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month and exclusive benefits. Visit springfieldcardinals.com for more on RED Access Memberships, our full 138-game schedule, to book a group outing and to discover even more 2022 ticket information.

