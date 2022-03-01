Sod Poodles Fan Favorites Flash Sale Runs Through Friday, March 4

AMARILLO, Texas - Today the Amarillo Sod Poodles released five games for a special ticketing flash sale to celebrate the release of the 2022 promotional schedule. This Fan Favorite Flash Sale highlights just a few of the many exciting games and theme nights baseball fans in the Amarillo community have come to know and love.

With the 2022 minor league season rapidly approaching, fans can now secure their tickets to any of five select games throughout the 2022 season. These five games include Opening Night, Marvel Super Hero© Night, Independence Day Celebration, World Of Wizards, and SkyFest. Part of what makes minor league baseball such a family-friendly atmosphere across the country are the various theme nights and specialty games. The Texas Panhandle and Amarillo community have come out in droves for theme nights in years past and are expecting to do so once again this coming season. Since the inaugural season, the Sod Poodles have opened the gates to more than 745,000 fans for Sod Poodles games in downtown Amarillo. The club ranked second in Double-A in attendance in 2019 and led Double-A attendance in 2021 - finishing 13th out of all 120 minor league baseball teams.

While the entirety of 2022 single-game tickets won't go on sale to the public until Tuesday, March 15, the team has launched this flash sale to give fans their first chance to purchase tickets for the 2022 season. This Flash Sale will be live until Friday, March 4 at 5 PM CT.

To learn more about the individual games and purchase tickets to any of the five specific nights, you can find detailed information below:

Opening Night - The Amarillo Sod Poodles kickoff their 2022 season against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 PM. Fans can celebrate the first game of the 2022 season with postgame fireworks and a magnet schedule giveaway. The Sod Poodles and RockHounds are scheduled to play 15 games in 2022. The two teams play for the Oil Pan Cup, a prize the Sod Poodles won in 2019 with Midland taking the trophy after winning 13 of the 24 head-to-head games in 2021. Purchase tickets HERE

Marvel Super Hero© Night - The first of two Sod Poodles' Marvel games during the 2022 season! The team will host the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers at HODGETOWN on June 11. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Marvel Super Hero and cheer on the Sod Poodles who will be donning special Marvel Super Hero jerseys of their own. Details of the jerseys will be released at a future date.

Purchase your Marvel Super Hero© Night tickets now!

Independence Day Celebration - Our Independence Weekend series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals concludes on Sunday, July 3 with the final night of postgame fireworks. The defending Double-A Central champions and Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals visit Amarillo for the first time since 2019. This is one of the biggest weekends of baseball across the minor leagues each year. Last season, the Sod Poodles set a franchise record with 7,477 fans in attendance for July 4th and the Independence Day postgame fireworks show. Purchase your tickets HERE.

World Of Wizards Night - HODGETOWN will transform to a magical wizarding world once again as the team hosts the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, August 13. Special on-field promotions, drinks, and the Sod Poodles wearing limited-edition jerseys to be auctioned off after the on-field action comes to an end. It'll be a night to remember! Purchase tickets HERE.

SkyFest - The second to last game of the 2022 regular season and final theme night of the year will be against the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. This theme night will once again feature one of the biggest postgame fireworks shows of the year! Amarillo will take the field in a Star Wars-themed jersey for their final specialty jersey of the 2022 campaign. The final night game of the season is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch. Purchase your SkyFest tickets HERE.

For the most up-to-date information on tickets, daily promotions, and other team-related news, follow the team @sodpoodles on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Hospitality and group tickets for any of these Fan Favorite games can be purchased by contacting groups@sodpoodles.com or by calling (806) 803-7762.

