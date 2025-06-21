Firebirds Advance to 2025 Arena Crown, Beating Salina 75-44

June 21, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Albany Firebirds News Release







The Albany Firebirds and Salina Liberty met in Albany for a trip to the 2025 Arena Crown. All was on the line in the playoffs as the loser goes home. All eyes were on the Liberty to see if they could be the first team to defeat the Firebirds this year on EvergreenTV.

A Close First Half

Salina won the coin toss and opened up the game, quickly moving down the field. Javin Kilgo marched the Liberty down the field, completing every pass, before he ran it in himself for the Liberty to take the lead 7-0.

On Albany's first possession, Castranova made a pass to Duane Brown for 15 yards. On the next play from the 20, Castranova took off and ran for a rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7. Two possessions in, and both quarterbacks had run for a touchdown and completed all their passes.

The Firebirds were ready to tighten up their defense on Salina's second possession apparently. Marcus Smith intercepted Kilgo on the second pass of the drive and returned it for a touchdown to take the lead, 14-7.

On the third Liberty drive Salina got back on track, driving down the field with only one incompletion. Kilgo found Malik Honeycutt, the player their coach called "Quick as a hiccup", caught a touchdown as he found himself wide open in the endzone. Bailey Hale took a page out of Bailey Hale's book and nailed the deuce on the kickoff, taking a 16-14 lead.

On Albany's second possession, Castranova missed Duane Brown on his second pass attempt of the game. However, he quickly found Isaiah Scott to get a first down. Quick passes became the theme as Castranova hit Brown for two consecutive quick passes. Castranova then hit Youngstown, Ohio, Native Darien Townsend for a touchdown. Townsend did his signature dance, "The Dirty Bird". The "Birds" had a 21-16 lead.

The Firebirds' defensive line was not getting pressure on Javin Kilgo. It seemed as if they were not adjusting to the one game suspension of Harold Love. However, as the second quarter started, Ezekiel Rose answered the challenge and sacked Kilgo. Salina drove down to the eight-yard line and went for it on 4th and one, but the pass was incomplete as Albany held them.

However, the Liberty defense answered the call and didn't let Albany get a single yard from that spot as they held them to four straight incompletions. It was then the Firebirds' defense's time to answer. They sacked Kilgo back-to-back possessions with sacks by Drew Singleton and Dejon Walden. The Liberty elected to kick a field goal on fourth down. The field goal was no good as Marquel Wade returned it all the way down to the twelve-yard line.

On the very next play, "The Dirty Bird" dance returned as Darien Townsend caught a touchdown pass to extend their lead to 28-16. His last two catches going for two touchdowns. Kilgo and the Liberty looked to respond, moving the ball down the field. Kilgo ended up finding Honeycutt again for a touchdown to close the lead by Albany 28-23. Hale nailed another deuce to close the lead to three, 28-25.

Albany drove down the field to end the half. The Liberty held them to fourth and six at the 12-yard line with just two seconds to go. Castranova rolled out of the pocket to by time and found Duane Brown on the far left side of the endzone for the touchdown to go into halftime with a 35-25 lead.

Albany's Second Half Dominance

The Firebirds opened the second half with a pass to offensive lineman Nicholson as he rumbled down for a first down. Castranova hit Shorts for another first and then hit Duane Brown for a touchdown to extend the Firebirds' lead to 42-25.

Salina answered quickly with the first place as Kilgo hit Ed Smith Jr. for a long touchdown to close the lead to 11 points after the extra point was missed, 42-31. It didn't take Albany long to answer again, as Sam Castranova hit Marquel Wade for a touchdown. After Hale missed the extra point, Nell also missed the extra point, keeping their lead to 17 points.

Rose added another sack on the Liberty possession as he took Jalen Kilgo down for a seven-yard loss. Marcus Smith picked Javin Kilgo off again as he made a great over-the-board catch. The home crowd in Albany was fired up for their Firebirds. Castranova hit Marquell Wade for a long touchdown, extending their lead to 55-31.

To start the fourth quarter, the Firebirds' defense held the Liberty on fourth and ten. Albany wasted no time extending the lead, as Sam Castranova found Isaiah Scott for Sam's seventh passing touchdown. With 9:50 left in the game, Albany held a 62-31 lead.

The Salina Liberty didn't give up as Javin Kilgo hit Malik Honeycutt to make the game 62-37 with just over eight minutes left to go in the game. However, the Firebirds kept their foot on the gas as Castranova threw his eighth touchdown pass. This one went to Isaiah Scott again, giving Townsend, Brown, Wade, and Scott two touchdowns each.

Both teams continued fighting, adding another touchdown each. The Firebirds won the game 75-44. Castranova threw for eight touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns.

The Firebirds will play the winner of tomorrow's game between Southwest Kansas and Nashville. You can catch that game on Vice TV. The winner will face off against Albany in Albany for the 2025 Arena Crown.







Arena Football One Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.