Albany Firebirds' Playbook: One Goal Left

The Albany Firebirds have achieved two of their three goals so far this season. They locked up the number one seed, and they went undefeated. Now, one goal remains: to win a Championship. It starts this weekend with their first playoff game against Salina on Saturday, June 21st at 7:00 PM ET on EvergreenTV.

Rematch

The last time these two teams met, the game went into overtime. Statistically, it was one of Albany's lesser defensive performances. I spoke with head coach Damon Ware to see how he felt about Salina potentially using that as fuel coming into the game.

"Everything that happened before really doesn't matter," Coach Ware said. "It's all about execution and exerting our will over the opponent. You could argue we've been the most consistent team through four quarters all year. That game was the only game our defense struggled a little, and it's been outstanding in nine out of ten games. Analytics indicate we're poised for a strong performance."

Coach Ware and the Firebirds enter the playoffs undefeated. While this leads to a lot of expectations, he and the team are ready for the test.

"It's about staying sharp and not allowing the moment to pass by. One loss could mean the end, so we maintain pressure and focus, knowing the risks and rewards of being undefeated."

One thing different from last year, when Albany lost in the final, is having Sam Castranova. Castranova and Coach Ware have a history together.

"There's a cool story there, having been together in the early stages of his career. He's only improved since then, and it helped that he already understood the game planning. The whole team had a special training camp, and bringing in the right personnel has really paid off. Sam's leadership has made a significant difference."

Ready For The Test From Top To Bottom

Coach knows that the fans have been great all year in their support of the team and its players. He's hoping for a big turnout this weekend.

"We hope for our largest crowd yet. Our fans, who are more like family, have been incredible all season. It creates an electrifying atmosphere. Their support is invaluable, and we're eager to give them a great show."

You can catch the game on Saturday at 7:00 PM Eastern on EvergreenTV. Or, better yet, if you're in the area, show up to the game to support the Firebirds!







