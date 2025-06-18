Arena Football One Suspends Harold Love

June 18, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football One is committed to delivering a safe and professional game experience for our players and fans.

Last week, in the game between the Albany Firebirds and Washington Wolfpack, Harold Love (DL - Albany) accumulated several unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike penalties. After review of the relevant footage by the league office, Harold Love has been suspended for the next game and fined an undisclosed amount.

"There is no place for actions like this in football," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "AF1 will not tolerate this type of on-field behavior. It is unacceptable at any level of the sport."

The suspension is effective for the Firebird's upcoming game against the Salina Liberty on Saturday, June 21.







Arena Football One Stories from June 18, 2025

Arena Football One Suspends Harold Love - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.