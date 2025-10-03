Fifteen Appalachian League Alumni Selected to Arizona Fall League Rosters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Fifteen Appalachian League alumni will represent their Major League organizations at the 2025 Arizona Fall League (AFL) beginning Monday, Oct. 6. The AFL is regarded as the premier league for baseball's top prospects.

San Francisco Giants No. 12 prospect Maui Ahuna (BUR '21) and Washington Nationals No. 24 prospect Sam Petersen (KNG '22) will play for Scottsdale. Ahuna was the Giants fourth-round selection in 2023, the Nationals took Petersen in the eighth round in 2024. 2021 Appy League All-Star Austin Troesser (GRN '21) will also play for Scottsdale, while 2024 All-Star Logan Poteet (KNG '22, TS '24) will play for Mesa. The New York Mets selected Troesser in the fourth round in 2023, Poteet was a 17th-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2025.

The Kingsport Axmen lead all Appy League clubs with four alumni on AFL rosters. The Greeneville Flyboys have three representatives, while the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Burlington Sock Puppets both have two. The Mets will have three former Appy Leaguers representing their organization in the AFL. Scottsdale has seven alumni on their roster; Mesa has the second most with four alumni.

The Arizona Fall League is comprised of all 30 MLB organizations, divided into six teams, with each team representing five affiliations. Each MLB organization sends at least seven prospects to the Valley to compile the league's rosters. The Appy League will have representatives on five of the six teams.

The entire list of alumni in the AFL and the organizations they represent are listed below:

Glendale Desert Dogs

Carson Jacobs (Greeneville '22) - Chicago White Sox

Mesa Solar Sox

Logan Poteet (Kingsport '22, Tri-State '24) - Chicago Cubs

Aiden May (Kingsport '22) - Miami Marlins

Adam Stone (Danville '21) - New York Yankees

Andrew Lindsey (Kingsport '22) - Tampa Bay Rays

Salt River Rafters

Jay Allmer (Bluefield '22) - Boston Red Sox

Will Taylor (Greeneville '22) - Pittsburgh Pirates

Scottsdale Scorpions

Carlos Lequerica (Pulaski '21) - Detroit Tigers

Nate Wohlgemuth (Bluefield '22) - Houston Astros

Brett Banks (Johnson City '21) - New York Mets

D'Andre Smith (Burlington '21) - New York Mets

Austin Troesser (Greeneville '21) - New York Mets

Maui Ahuna (Burlington '21) - San Francisco Giants

Sam Petersen (Kingsport '22) - Washington Nationals

Surprise Saguaros

Michael Fowler (Bristol '21) - Milwaukee Brewers







