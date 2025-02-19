February 19 Transactions Update

February 19, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The transactions continue as our teams continue to prepare for the 2025 AF1 season. You can learn more by visiting our Transactions Page and clicking the "AF1 Transactions" button to be taken to the daily log entries. Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for February 19, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

Abu Bangura Oregon DL

