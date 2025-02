Arena Football One Unveils Updated Schedule

Arena Football One is excited to announce our revamped schedule for the 2025 Arena Football season. Through hard work and collaboration, almost all home dates have been preserved for all of our ten teams.

Our teams are reporting to training camp and beginning to prepare to compete on the field. All of our fans continue to get excited for the 2025 season, and we are ready.

We will have a Game of the Week each week on VICE Sports, and all other games will be streamed live on EvergreenNOW.

We appreciate the patience of our fans and cannot wait to see everyone at our games.

Sat Mar 8 Orlando Predators vs SW Kansas Storm on 3/8/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MST

Mon Mar 10 Wilkes-Barre vs Corpus Christi Tritons on 3/10/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Fri Mar 14 Albany Firebirds vs Orlando Predators on 3/14/25 5:30 PM 5:30PM MDT

Sat Mar 15 Arizona Bandits vs Oregon Lightning on 3/15/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Mar 16 Salina Liberty vs Corpus Christi Tritons on 3/16/25 4:00 PM 4:00PM MDT

Sun Mar 16 Billings Outlaws vs Washington Wolfpack on 3/16/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Fri Mar 21 SW Kansas Storm vs Albany Firebirds on 3/21/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sat Mar 22 Oregon Lightning vs Washington Wolfpack on 3/22/25 7:00 PM 7:00PM MDT

Sun Mar 23 Salina Liberty vs Arizona Bandits on 3/23/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Fri Mar 28 Salina Liberty vs Corpus Christi Tritons on 3/28/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Mar 29 Albany Firebirds vs Nashville Kats on 3/29/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Mar 29 Billings Outlaws vs Orlando Predators on 3/29/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Mar 30 Arizona Bandits vs SW Kansas Storm on 3/30/25 4:00 PM 4:00PM MDT

Thu Apr 3 Arizona Bandits vs Washington Wolfpack on 4/3/25 8:00 PM 8:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 5 Orlando Predators vs Nashville Kats on 4/5/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Apr 6 Albany Firebirds vs Salina Liberty on 4/6/25 4:30 PM 4:30PM MDT

Sat Apr 12 SW Kansas Storm vs Salina Liberty on 4/12/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 12 Oregon Lightning vs Arizona Bandits on 4/12/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Apr 13 Billings Outlaws vs Albany Firebirds on 4/13/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sun Apr 13 Corpus Christi Tritons vs Washington Wolfpack on 4/13/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Thu Apr 17 Nashville Kats vs Washington Wolfpack on 4/17/25 8:00 PM 8:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 19 Albany Firebirds vs Corpus Christi Tritons on 4/19/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 19 Oregon Lightning vs Salina Liberty on 4/19/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 19 SW Kansas Storm vs Orlando Predators on 4/19/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Apr 20 Arizona Bandits vs Billings Outlaws on 4/20/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Fri Apr 25 Orlando Predators vs Billings Outlaws on 4/25/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 26 Washington Wolfpack vs Oregon Lightning on 4/26/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sat Apr 26 Arizona Bandits vs SW Kansas Storm on 4/26/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 3 Salina Liberty vs SW Kansas Storm on 5/3/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 3 Corpus Christi Tritons vs Nashville Kats on 5/3/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun May 4 Oregon Lightning vs Washington Wolfpack on 5/4/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sun May 4 Billings Outlaws vs Arizona Bandits on 5/4/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Fri May 9 Nashville Kats vs Albany Firebirds on 5/9/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sat May 10 Salina Liberty vs Orlando Predators on 5/10/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 10 SW Kansas Storm vs Billings Outlaws on 5/10/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 10 Corpus Christi Tritons vs Oregon Lightning on 5/10/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun May 11 Washington Wolfpack vs Arizona Bandits on 5/11/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 17 Washington Wolfpack vs Billings Outlaws on 5/17/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun May 18 SW Kansas Storm vs Oregon Lightning on 5/18/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 24 Corpus Christi Tritons vs Albany Firebirds on 5/24/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sat May 24 Billings Outlaws vs Salina Liberty on 5/24/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 24 Nashville Kats vs Orlando Predators on 5/24/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat May 24 Oregon Lightning vs Arizona Bandits on 5/24/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun May 25 Washington Wolfpack vs SW Kansas Storm on 5/25/25 4:00 PM 4:00PM MDT

Sat May 31 Arizona Bandits vs Albany Firebirds on 5/31/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sat May 31 Orlando Predators vs Salina Liberty on 5/31/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Jun 1 Nashville Kats vs Corpus Christi Tritons on 6/1/25 4:00 PM 4:00PM MDT

Sun Jun 1 Oregon Lightning vs Billings Outlaws on 6/1/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Jun 7 Albany Firebirds vs Orlando Predators on 6/7/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Jun 7 Salina Liberty vs SW Kansas Storm on 6/7/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Jun 8 Corpus Christi Tritons vs Oregon Lightning on 6/8/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Mon Jun 9 Nashville Kats vs Billings Outlaws on 6/9/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Jun 14 Orlando Predators vs Albany Firebirds on 6/14/25 5:00 PM 5:00PM MDT

Sat Jun 14 Washington Wolfpack vs Arizona Bandits on 6/14/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Jun 14 Billings Outlaws vs Oregon Lightning on 6/14/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sat Jun 14 Corpus Christi Tritons vs Nashville Kats on 6/14/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

Sun Jun 15 SW Kansas Storm vs Salina Liberty on 6/15/25 6:00 PM 6:00PM MDT

