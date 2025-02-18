February 18 Transactions Update

February 18, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The preparations for the 2025 Arena Football One season continue, and our players are steadily reporting to training camp to prepare for the season. We are counting the days until kickoff and are excited to get started. Here is the February 18, 2025 Transactions Update for the 2025 Arena Football One season.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 Arena Football season.

Stephen Stella Billings OL/DL

Quelen Cunningham Arizona FB/LB

Robert Mihaly Billings OL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.

Demetrich Anderson Orlando OL

