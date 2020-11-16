Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Named Organization of the Year

November 16, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as the 2020 Organization of Year. The award is voted on by executives, managers and media representatives from all 12 teams.

The 2020 season was unusual due to the fact only six teams played in front of reduced attendance and in "Hub". With the US/Canadian border closed, the Winnipeg Goldeyes would play all 30 "home" games on the road. With Fargo and Winnipeg being only 221 miles apart and the availability of Newman Outdoor Field, the league's Commissioner and the league's owners approved the Goldeyes to operate and play their home games in Fargo.

"It is an incredible honor for our team to receive the League's Organization of the Year award, especially with the uncertainty of this past season" said RedHawks President and CEO Brad Thom. "With the addition of 30 Goldeyes games to the existing home game schedule, it meant that the RedHawks office and stadium staff would be working 60 games, (six games a week) for eight weeks in a row. From field maintenance to concessions and public address announcers, it was a lot more time at the ballpark than the traditional 50 regular season games over the span of five months. Our entire staff came together in a matter of a few short weeks - to host not one, but two teams this summer. It was a Herculean effort to say the least, and I am proud of each team member."

This is the first time the RedHawks have won the award since joining the league in 2011.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.