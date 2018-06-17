Falcons Fall in Opener to AppleSox

WENATCHEE, WA. - The Kelowna Falcons sat through a pair of lightning delays as they fell to the Wenatchee AppleSox by a 6-2 score on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Senior Stadium.

The Falcons were first on the board in a pitching duel between Kelowna starter Owen Leonard and AppleSox hurler Michael Spellacy. Matt Voelzke doubled and scored on an error in the 3rd inning to put the Falcons ahead 1-0 before Wenatchee tied the score in the bottom half of the frame on an error and did not get a hit until the 6th inning, when Wenatchee's offence got going.

Three hits and a walk allowed the AppleSox to plate three runs in the 6th frame to take a 4-1 lead into the late innings. A sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 5-1 in the 7th inning before Austen Butler came in to score on a passed ball in the 8th inning to cut the deficit to 5-2. A passed ball allowed Wenatchee to take a 6-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning and came away with the series opening victory.

Leonard was saddled with the loss while Spellacy picked up the win as the Falcons fell to 3-7 on the season. Kelowna and Wenatchee play the second of their three-game series on Sunday evening at 6:05 PM with the game being broadcasted live HERE with the Voice of the Falcons, Trevor Miller.

