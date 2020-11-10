Facebook Watch to Feature American Association Game of the Week in 2021

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball announced today that it will live stream the "American Association Game of the Week" on Facebook Watch throughout the 2021 season.

In collaboration with Facebook, one live American Association game will be live streamed each week of the 2021 season for a total of 16 games free to fans around the globe. The Game of the Week will feature all American Association teams throughout the season from their home stadiums.

"Our goal is to spread the brand of American Association baseball through world class digital channels and show baseball fans around the world the high level of play, our top of class stadiums, and tremendous rivalries that make up our league," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "Facebook has a massive presence and reach in the lives of billions of people, and this is a tremendous opportunity for our league to provide premium American Association live content to sports fans globally."

The 100-game American Association season is scheduled to commence on May 18, 2021 and run through September 6, 2021. The league will announce the American Association Game of the Week broadcast schedule at a later date.

