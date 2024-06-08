Everblades Make ECHL History with Third Consecutive Kelly Cup Championship

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades made ECHL history on Saturday, capturing the 2024 Kelly Cup title with a 4-3 overtime win over the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals in front of a standing-room only crowd at Hertz Arena.

Florida becomes the first team in ECHL history to win three consecutive titles. The Everblades fourth overall title (2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024) also sets in ECHL record, while the team's 12 consecutive series wins is also the most all-time.

The Everblades have defeated the Brabham Cup champion (best record during the regular season) in each of their three consecutive Finals victories (Toledo in 2022, Idaho in 2023 and Kansas City in 2024).

Everblades' forward Oliver Chau earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Kelly Cup Champions

2024 - Florida defeated Kansas City, 4 games to 1

2023 - Florida defeated Idaho, 4 games to 0

2022 - Florida defeated Toledo, 4 games to 1

2021 - Fort Wayne defeated South Carolina, 3 games to 1

2020 - Playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19

2019 - Newfoundland defeated Toledo, 4 games to 2

2018 - Colorado defeated Florida, 4 games to 3

2017 - Colorado defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 0

2016 - Allen defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

2015 - Allen defeated South Carolina, 4 games to 3

2014 - Alaska defeated Cincinnati, 4 games to 2

2013 - Reading defeated Stockton, 4 games to 1

2012 - Florida defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 1

2011 - Alaska defeated Kalamazoo, 4 games to 1

2010 - Cincinnati defeated Idaho, 4 games to 1

2009 - South Carolina defeated Alaska, 4 games to 3

2008 - Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas, 4 games to 2

2007 - Idaho defeated Dayton, 4 games to 1

2006 - Alaska defeated Gwinnett, 4 games to 1

2005 - Trenton defeated Florida, 4 games to 2

2004 - Idaho defeated Florida, 4 games to 1

2003 - Atlantic City defeated Columbia, 4 games to 1

2002 - Greenville defeated Dayton, 4 games to 0

2001 - South Carolina defeated Trenton, 4 games to 1

2000 - Peoria defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 2

1999 - Mississippi defeated Richmond, 4 games to 3

1998 - Hampton Roads defeated Pensacola, 4 games to 2

1997 - South Carolina defeated Louisiana, 4 games to 1

Riley Cup Champions

1996 - Charlotte defeated Jacksonville, 4 games to 0

1995 - Richmond defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1994 - Toledo defeated Raleigh, 4 games to 1

1993 - Toledo defeated Wheeling, 4 games to 2

1992 - Hampton Roads defeated Louisville, 4 games to 0

1991 - Hampton Roads defeated Greensboro, 4 games to 1

1990 - Greensboro defeated Winston-Salem, 4 games to 1

1989 - Carolina defeated Johnstown, 4 games to 3

