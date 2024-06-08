ECHL Transactions - June 8
June 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 8, 2024:
Kansas City:
Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jakob Brahaney, D placed on reserve
