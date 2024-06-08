ECHL Transactions - June 8

June 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 8, 2024:

Kansas City:

Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jakob Brahaney, D placed on reserve

