EMPYRE STRIKES BACK! Strykers Impressive Weekend & More!: MASL Monday

December 23, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







Welcome back to MASL Monday! This week, we're breaking down the Empire Strykers' impressive 6-point weekend, plus the St. Louis Ambush's nail-biting win over the Dallas Sidekicks. Joining us is special guest, MASL legend Joey Tavernese! Tavernese chats about playing in the league for almost two decades. Alex and Phil keep Joey around to try on his punditry hat in the final segment!

