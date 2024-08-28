Eli McLaughlin, Tim Edwards Win MSL Championship with Six Nations Chiefs

August 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The #RoadToTheMannCup features dozens of top-tier, professional lacrosse entities duking it out within their respective leagues for the chance to battle for the ultimate honors, a chance to capture the Mann Cup.

In the Western portion of Canada, it's the WLA (Western Lacrosse Association) which ultimately offers said opportunity to compete for the Cup. Out east, MSL (Major Series Lacrosse) competition represents the path in which teams must travel should they prove worthy of getting a shot.

With the best-of-seven series set to begin next week on Tuesday, September 6, lacrosse fans throughout North America now know the two squads set to square off.

Hailing from the WLA - The Victoria Shamrocks.

Stemming from the MSL - The Six Nations Chiefs.

While fans may recognize former Mammoth forward Chris Wardle or a number of NLL regulars playing for Victoria, it's the Chiefs roster which ultimately offers Colorado supporters a reason to tune into the action-packed showcase, as forward Eli McLaughlin and defenseman Tim Edwards are rocking with Six Nations this summer.

Fresh off beating Robert Hope and the Peterborough Lakers during the MSL Championship, eventually outlasting them 4-2, the pair of burgundy and black regulars will look to stamp their respective resumes with one of the biggest honors in the sport.

McLaughlin, who managed a two-point (1g, 1a) performance during the series-clincher Monday night, tied his season-high of five points (2g, 3a) to help his squad pick up a key 13-10 victory on Thursday during Game 4. Chipping in four points (3g, 1a), including a postseason hat trick back in Game 3 during a blowout 12-3 decision, he was a major factor in downing the Mammoth captain and his red, white and blue unit.

Ending the MSL season having produced 43 points (24g, 19a) in 17 appearances with the Chiefs, McLaughlin seems to be enjoying his time with Six Nations while regularly contributing at the faceoff circle ahead of this time to shine as a draw man for Team USA's World Championship contingent.

Edwards, listed as a transition player on the league's website, drummed up seven points (1g, 6a) and eight penalty minutes in 19 appearances with Six Nations.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Mammoth social media channels for Mann Cup results, 2024 NLL Entry Draft news, free agent signings and more as the 2024-25 NLL (National Lacrosse League) campaign quickly approaches!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 28, 2024

Eli McLaughlin, Tim Edwards Win MSL Championship with Six Nations Chiefs - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.