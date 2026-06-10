Eight Interleague Games Set with the OHL

Published on June 10, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL will unveil its 2026-2027 schedule in the coming days, and to whet your appetite, it announced today that there will be eight interleague games against the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

That's double the number from last season, when the Gatineau Olympiques and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies faced off against the Ottawa 67's and the Sudbury Wolves, respectively, in a home-and-away series.

Those same two matchups will return this season, while the Val-d'Or Foreurs will face the North Bay Battalion, and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada will go head-to-head with the Kingston Frontenacs, again in home-and-away series.

The first interleague games will take place on Sunday, November 1, and the final game, between Sudbury and Rouyn-Noranda, will be played on Sunday, February 21.

OHL vs QMJHL Interleague Games:

Sunday, November 1, 2:00 p.m., Val-d'Or at North Bay

Sunday, November 1, 2:05 p.m., Rouyn-Noranda at Sudbury

Friday, November 20, 7:00 p.m., Ottawa at Gatineau

Sunday, November 22, 2:05 p.m., Blainville-Boisbriand at Kingston

Sunday, November 22, 3:00 p.m., Gatineau at Ottawa

Sunday, January 17, 3:00 p.m., Kingston at Blainville-Boisbriand

Friday, January 22, 7:00 p.m., North Bay at Val-d'Or

Sunday, February 21, 4:00 p.m., Sudbury at Rouyn-Noranda







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

Eight Interleague Games Set with the OHL - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.