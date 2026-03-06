Eight Advance to Edmonton from CFL Invitational Combine
Published on March 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
WATERLOO, ONT. - Eight prospects have advanced through the Canadian Football League (CFL) Invitational Combine to join their peers at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness in Edmonton from March 27-29.
ADVANCING PROSPECTS
(Name | POS | School/Team | Hometown)
Gianni Green | DB | Guelph | Mississauga, Ont.
Ethan John | DB | Windsor | Felton, Minn.
Steven Kpehe | DL | Queen's | London, Ont.
Victor Olaniran | OL | Manitoba | Winnipeg
Chris Pashula | OL | Calgary | Calgary
Tyriq Quayson | WR | Windsor | Vaughan, Ont.
Matt Sibley | WR | Calgary | Calgary
Liam Talbot | RB | Windsor | London, Ont.
Unofficial on-field testing results are available here. Complete verified results will be released at a later date.
The 2026 CFL Draft will take place on April 28, before the CFL Global Draft on April 29.
In addition to the showcase for the draft-eligible Class of 2026 prospects, Combine Week will feature the inaugural CFL Coach of the Year Celebration at The Westin Edmonton on March 25, featuring:
2025 CFL Coach of the Year presentation
Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award presentation
Ted Goveia Football Operations Award presentation
Amateur Football Coach Awards, courtesy of Football Alberta and the Edmonton Elks
Keynote speaker: Angus Reid, 13-year CFL veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion
Silent auction with all proceeds supporting local amateur football programming and initiatives
The evening event begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m.
Single tickets for $200 plus taxes and fees, or a table of 10 for $1,750, are available for purchase.
Canadian Football League Stories from March 6, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.