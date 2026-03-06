Eight Advance to Edmonton from CFL Invitational Combine

WATERLOO, ONT. - Eight prospects have advanced through the Canadian Football League (CFL) Invitational Combine to join their peers at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness in Edmonton from March 27-29.

ADVANCING PROSPECTS

(Name | POS | School/Team | Hometown)

Gianni Green | DB | Guelph | Mississauga, Ont.

Ethan John | DB | Windsor | Felton, Minn.

Steven Kpehe | DL | Queen's | London, Ont.

Victor Olaniran | OL | Manitoba | Winnipeg

Chris Pashula | OL | Calgary | Calgary

Tyriq Quayson | WR | Windsor | Vaughan, Ont.

Matt Sibley | WR | Calgary | Calgary

Liam Talbot | RB | Windsor | London, Ont.

Unofficial on-field testing results are available here. Complete verified results will be released at a later date.

The 2026 CFL Draft will take place on April 28, before the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

In addition to the showcase for the draft-eligible Class of 2026 prospects, Combine Week will feature the inaugural CFL Coach of the Year Celebration at The Westin Edmonton on March 25, featuring:

2025 CFL Coach of the Year presentation

Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award presentation

Ted Goveia Football Operations Award presentation

Amateur Football Coach Awards, courtesy of Football Alberta and the Edmonton Elks

Keynote speaker: Angus Reid, 13-year CFL veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion

Silent auction with all proceeds supporting local amateur football programming and initiatives

The evening event begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m.

