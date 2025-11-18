Egor Shilov Named 2026 Prospect of the Week

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during Week 9 was Victoriaville Tigres centerman, Egor Shilov.

In three games, the 17-year-old Russian scored three goals and added three assists, finishing the week with an impressive +6 rating. His performances helped the Tigres earn five points out of a possible six in the standings.

On Wednesday night, the Tigres faced the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in front of their home crowd but fell 5-4 in overtime. After being shut out in his previous two games, Shilov wasted no time getting his name on the scoresheet, picking up an assist on the game's first goal, scored 2:08 after the opening faceoff.

It was two nights later, however, that the top prospect in the upcoming NHL Draft really made his mark. Despite being heavily outshot 40-19 by the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Tigres dominated the scoreboard with a big 6-2 win. Shilov showed off his tremendous skills by leading his team with three goals and two assists.

Interesting fact, the Tigres were unable to capitalize on their power play opportunities in Shawinigan. That allowed Shilov to finish the game with a solid +5 rating, on top of scoring the game-winner at even strength, his first shorthanded goal, and an empty-netter.

The Tigres ended their week with another impressive showing on the road, this time besting the Gatineau Olympiques by a 4-1 score. Although Shilov did not record any points in the game, he still contributed with five shots on goal, a +2 differential, and 10 faceoffs won out of 16.

Shilov continues to impress in his first season in the QMJHL. He currently ranks third in the league and first among rookie skaters with 31 points (11-20) in 21 games. The NHL Central Scouting gave him an "A" rating on its first list of the season.







