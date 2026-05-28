ECHL Transactions - May 28
Published on May 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 28, 2026:
Fort Wayne:
Add Logan Nelson, F Activated from Reserve 5/27
Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve 5/27
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 28, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 28 - ECHL
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