Dylan Tyrer Hired as Bells Broadcaster for 2019 Season

December 5, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Bellingham Bells News Release





The Bellingham Bells are excited to announce Dylan Tyrer will be the "Voice of the Bells" for the 2019 season. Tyrer, pronounced like "tire," will provide play-by-play commentary for all 56 games during the summer.

Tyrer comes to the Pacific Northwest with four years of collegiate play-by-play experience, and is currently an announcer for Big Ten Network Plus's coverage of Ohio State University baseball, basketball, hockey, volleyball, soccer and wrestling.

Prior to joining the Bells, he spent the summer of 2018 as the pre-game and post-game radio host for the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.

"We are thrilled to have Dylan on board for the 2019 season," Bells' general manager Stephanie Morrell said. "The Bells broadcaster plays an important role in telling our story to the many fans who follow us from afar, including player parents, grandparents, coaches and friends. We have had a long line of Bells broadcasters who have been a wonderful part of our family, and we expect Dylan will be no different. He is a talented young broadcaster who I know our fans will enjoy listening to when they can't make it to the ballpark. We can't wait for him to get started here in Bellingham!"

Tyrer also serves as the social media coordinator and production assistant for the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network in the National Hockey League. He is in his third season with the team.

Tyrer currently studies at The Ohio State University in Columbus, where he is the president of Scarlet and Gray Sports Radio, the student home of the Buckeyes. He has called football, basketball, baseball and hockey, among many other sports, for SGSR over the last four years, including trips to the College Football Playoff and NCAA Frozen Four.

"I can't wait to get to Bellingham and get the season going," Tyrer said. "I look forward to keeping Bells fans educated and entertained on the journey to competing for a West Coast League title."

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from December 5, 2018

Dylan Tyrer Hired as Bells Broadcaster for 2019 Season - Bellingham Bells

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.