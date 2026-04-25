Dvaid Dykeman: One-On-One with the Ufl Svp of Football Operations
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
Jeannine Edwards sits down with United Football League SVP of Football Operations David Dykeman. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL
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