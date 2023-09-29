Duluth Huskies Add Additional Strength to the Front Office

KC Snyder was recently appointed Co-Assistant General Manager of the Duluth Huskies to work alongside Co-Assistant General Manager Taylor Terfehr. KC brings extensive knowledge in marketing and promotion activation from his time with the Twins Triple A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints as well as the Eau Claire Express of the Northwoods League. A native of Duluth and 2019 Duluth Marshall graduate, KC is very familiar with the community and looks to further strengthen the Huskies presence in the city.

"I am eager to begin working for the Duluth Huskies and continue to strengthen the ties between the Duluth community and the organization. I would like to thank Mike Rosenzweig for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to seeing all of the Huskies fans at Wade Stadium this upcoming season."

