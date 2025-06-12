Duluth Coach Fined and Suspended

June 12, 2025 - The Arena League (TAL) News Release







Waterloo, Iowa: Duluth Harbor Monsters Head Coach, Tony O'Neil was fined by The Arena League in addition to being issued a 2-Game Suspension to be served immediately for conduct deemed detrimental to both the Harbor Monsters and The Arena League.

Proper conduct of all team personnel is clearly outlined in section 8.9 of the league's Operations Manual and will be consistently enforced in this and any future such situations.

The Arena League is six-team professional football league playing indoors throughout the central portion of the United States from late May through August each year. Check www.TheArenaLeague.football for more information.







The Arena League Stories from June 12, 2025

Duluth Coach Fined and Suspended - TAL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.