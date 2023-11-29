Drive's Brady Andrews Awarded SAL Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year

Minor League Baseball announced today that Brady Andrews, the Greenville Drive's home clubhouse manager, was awarded the Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year for the South Atlantic League, marking the first time in team history that the home clubhouse manager has received the recognition from the Minor League Baseball and the South Atlantic League.

Andrews, the Mansfield, PA native, joined the Drive in 2019 as an operation intern before becoming the home clubhouse manager in 2021, where he's now responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the Drive's newly renovated clubhouse while also assisting both the Greenville Drive and the Boston Red Sox in player care and logistics throughout each player's tenure in Greenville.

"Brady was the best and he would do anything for you, even if he was really busy and had a lot going on," said former 2023 Drive infielder Blaze Jordan. "He really took care of us and made sure we had everything we ever needed. I'm truly grateful for him."

Andrews' role often places him as an invaluable resource to the Drive's players and coaching staff throughout the season as his responsibilities help foster an atmosphere conducive to player and staff development. Day-to-day activities often include ensuring a clean and safe space for players and coaches as well as uniform and equipment care. Beyond the day-to-day, Andrews becomes an asset for players, helping with errands, travel logistics and a listening ear when players and coaches need it.

"Definitely well deserved," said Drive Manger Iggy Suarez of Andrews' award. "He worked tirelessly all season to make sure we had everything we needed."

Andrews' efforts are informed by years of baseball as a player, reaching the collegiate level as an outfielder for the NCAA Division II's Pennsylvania Western University Clarion Golden Eagles, hitting .287 in his 67-game career.

"It's easy to see how much Brady's work means to the players and staff," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "Much of his job is behind the scenes but important. We're thrilled for him to be recognized for all his hard work."

