DrillersFest 2024 Scheduled for March 23

March 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will host DrillersFest 2024 presented by Tulsa World on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. DrillersFest is the team's inaugural event for the upcoming season and will offer all season ticket holders the opportunity to receive information and items from their membership packages as well as give all fans the chance to buy individual tickets for any home game during the 2024 season, including Opening Night.

Fans will also have the opportunity to take a few swings in the batting cages from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Drillers Team Store will be open for in-person shopping with attendees having the first opportunity to purchase the new merchandise that has arrived for the 2024 season.

The stadium's TD Williamson Kids Zone, Speed Pitch Game and the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout will all be open and free of charge.

Hornsby and Oily are scheduled to be in attendance for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours beginning at 11:00 a.m. and at noon, giving fans a chance to visit the locker room, the press box and the Tulsa professional baseball historical displays on the suite levels.

Basketball games will be shown on the ONEOK Field Main Video Board for you to enjoy as you stroll around the stadium.

Other features will include a face painter and a balloon artist located near the Team Store entrance. Hiland Dairy will be offering free ice cream samples for all fans and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburger will have custard cookies and various giveaways. Jack in the Box will have goodies for all, while Dead Armadillo Brewery will be offering free beer samples for fans ages 21 and over. The Hop and Sting bar will be open with different games for fans to play!

During DrillersFest, individual tickets can be purchased in person at ONEOK Field Guest Services located behind Homeplate inside the ballpark.

Drillers Full Season and Mini Plan members will have a private tasting of some of the season's upcoming new food and drinks in the Norlem Conference Center located on the stadium's Delta Dental suite level.

For fans who have not purchased ticket plans but are interested in becoming members, the Drillers will have representatives available to answer questions and show potential seat locations.

The Drillers will open the season with a three-game road trip to Northwest Arkansas from April 5-7. The home opener in downtown Tulsa will take place on Tuesday, April 9 when the Drillers host the Arkansas Travelers.

A complete list of all DrillersFest 2024 activities is below.

Membership Pickup: All members will receive information on how to access their online accounts, get free doughnuts and coffee along with an exclusive tasting of this year's new food and drinks and a first look at the member gift.

New Memberships Available: Drillers staff members will be available to showcase and discuss ticket plans & available seats.

Single Game Tickets on Sale: Tickets for all 69 Drillers home games will go on sale.

Batting Cage Practice: For three and a half hours, beginning at 10:00 a.m., fans will be allowed to take some swings in the batting cage.

Team Store Open: New merchandise available for the first time!

TDW Kids Zone Open

QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout

Photos with Hornsby & Oily

ONEOK Field Tours

Balloon Artist/Face Painter

Dead Armadillo Free Beer Samples (Ages 21 and over)

Hiland Dairy Free Ice Cream Samples

Jack in the Box goodies for all

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburger - Custard Cookies

Free Photo Booth

Silent Auction with Drillers jerseys, hats and bat

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 11, 2024

DrillersFest 2024 Scheduled for March 23 - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.