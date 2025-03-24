Drews Schumacher, Ogbogu Earn Player of the Week Honors

March 24, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Two -decorated veterans earned League One Volleyball accolades for Week 10 of the LOVB Pro season Monday as Annie Drews Schumacher was named Offensive Player of the Week and Chiaka Ogbogu was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Opposite hitter Annie Drews Schumacher set a new LOVB record March 20, landing 26 kills to lead Madison past LOVB Salt Lake in five sets. The lofty total came on 58 swings for a .362 attack efficiency mark, and she added two blocks and an ace to total 29 points, the second highest tally this season.

Annie is fourth in the league with 157 total kills, 103 of which have come during Madison's five-match win streak. The two-time Olympic medalist is also third in both kills per set (3.93) and points per set (4.38).

This is the second time Annie has earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, also claiming the title in Week 8.

Defensive Player of the Week: Chiaka Ogbogu, LOVB Austin

LOVB Austin middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu equaled a LOVB record March 21, making nine blocks as Austin downed LOVB Omaha in five sets. The dominant performance at the net equals a mark Chiaka first set on January 9 against LOVB Houston and Magdalena Jehlárová matched on March 1. Against Omaha, Chiaka landed 14 kills on a season-best .524 attack efficiency mark.

Named Best Blocker at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Chiaka is third in LOVB with 41 total blocks but leads the league with .953 blocks per set. She's helped LOVB Austin top the team leaderboard with 177 total blocks and 3.47 blocks per set.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Ten

Offensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Kelsey Cook, LOVB Atlanta

Week Nine

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Milica Medved, LOVB Madison

Week Eight

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Week Seven

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

