Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2024

February 19, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2024 season. Host families agree to house, feed, and provide support to the collegiate players who call the Fond du Lac community home during their Northwoods League season.

"Fond du Lac is a top destination in the Northwoods League and our host families' incredible passion for our team and players is a major reason," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Our community takes pride in being a part of each player's baseball journey. Dock Spiders host families form lifetime relationships and create unique bonds as our players move forward in their baseball careers."

Benefits of the program for host families include:

Complimentary tickets for your immediate family

Host family picnics

15% discount in the Team Store

Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season

Rewarding, lifelong relationships

Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host from late-May through mid-August. If you are interested in becoming a host family, please visit this LINK and complete the form at the bottom of the page.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 19, 2024

Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2024 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.