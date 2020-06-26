Dock Spiders Announce Full 2020 Schedule

June 26, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League has announced the entire schedule for the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, and the Dock Spiders will play 48 games with 24 of those games played at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. The complete 2020 schedule can be found here.

The Wisconsin-Illinois pod will still be comprised of six teams, and the region will be segmented into two divisions WI-IL East (Fond du Lac, Green Bay and Rockford) and WI-IL West (La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, and Wisconsin). The top two teams based on winning percentage within each division will make the playoffs.

Two of the most popular Daily Promotions will be returning for 2020. Bang for Buck Night is back for every Tuesday home game this year. Sheboygan hot dogs, Brew Pub pizza slices, and soda will be available for $1.00 and 16oz domestic beers will be available for $2.00. A bonus Bang for Your Buck Night has been added on Wednesday, August 5th as well. Craft Brews and Brats is returning to Thursdays this year as well. Each Thursday will feature 12oz craft beer and Johnsonville brats for $2.00.

On Sunday, August 9th, all fans will receive a Dock Spiders hat presented by Summit Automotive.

Single game tickets for games starting July 18th will go on sale Thursday, July 2nd at 10:00AM. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase over the phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at www.dockspiders.com. All tickets will be e-mailed to fans to use on the day of game. Due to the capacity and social distancing guidelines, single game tickets will be very limited for all games, so it is recommended to purchase in advance for all games. Box seats and seating at picnic tables in our normal group areas will be $12.00. A limited number of patio tables along our first base line are available as well. Patio tables include four seats, all-you-can-eat food and two beverages for $125.00.

