Division Finals Set for Montreal and Winnipeg

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Division Finals are set for Saturday, November 9.

The Eastern Final will see the Montreal Alouettes welcome the Toronto Argonauts to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The Western Final will feature the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium.

The victors will meet in Vancouver at BC Place in the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest, featuring the Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS - Canada's home of the CFL. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

Playoff records for the remaining teams in the 111th Grey Cup Playoffs:

Winnipeg - 1936-2023: 67-52-2 (.562)

Saskatchewan - 1936-2024: 45-53-2 (.460)

Montreal - 1946-86, 1996-2023: 40-36 (.526)

Toronto - 1936-2024: 46-39-1 (.541)

EASTERN FINAL

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

Percival Molson Stadium

Saturday, November 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS

US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

Appearances in the Eastern Final: Toronto (46) and Montreal (36)

Toronto and Montreal are meeting in the Eastern Final for the third consecutive season.

Toronto is making a fourth straight appearance in the division final.

Montreal last hosted the game in 2012.

Montreal is 28-10 (.737) at home in the playoffs.

Toronto is 13-22 (.371) as the visiting team in the playoffs.

Since 1973, the Eastern Final host is 33-15 (.688).

Montreal is 5-3 when hosting Toronto in the Eastern Final.

Toronto won the season series 2-1:

Week 4 | MTL 30 at TOR 20

Week 6 | TOR 37 at MTL 18

Week 17 | MTL 31 at TOR 37

Head coaches' playoff records: Ryan Dinwiddie (2-2) and Jason Maas (5-3).

Chad Kelly is 1-1 in the playoffs, while Cody Fajardo is 3-2.

In the season series:

Ka'Deem Carey had 45 touches for 348 yards (including 245 rushing yards) and a touchdown.

Wynton McManis recorded 17 defensive tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception.

Cole Spieker notched 17 receptions for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Darnell Sankey registered 19 defensive tackles and a sack, while Geoffrey Cantin-Arku had three sacks.

WESTERN FINAL

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Princess Auto Stadium

Saturday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and RDS

US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

Winnipeg is hosting its fourth straight Western Final and the team is playing in the game for the sixth consecutive season.

Saskatchewan last appeared in the game in 2021, falling to Winnipeg 21-17.

Winnipeg is 43-19-2 (.688) at home in the playoffs. Saskatchewan is 21-35-1 (.377) as the visiting team in the playoffs.

Since 1972, the Western Final host is 30-20 (.600).

Winnipeg has hosted Saskatchewan in a single-game Western Final twice with each team winning once.

Winnipeg won the 2024 season series 2-1:

Week 7 | WPG 9 at SSK 19

Week 13 | WPG 35 at SSK 33

Week 14 | SSK 21 at WPG 26

Head coaches' playoff records: Corey Mace (1-0) and Mike O'Shea (6-3)

Trevor Harris is 4-4 in playoff starts, while Zach Collaros is 6-1 including 5-0 with Winnipeg.

In the season series:

In two starts, Harris passed for 655 yards and five touchdown passes.

Rolan Milligan Jr. and Jameer Thurman each recorded 15 defensive tackles.

Brady Oliveira recorded 283 yards from scrimmage on 48 touches.

Evan Holm recorded 20 defensive tackles.

Wille Jefferson notched nine defensive tackles and two sacks.

