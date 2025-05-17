Dhane Smith Ices Game 1 of the NLL Finals with a Full-Field Goal!
May 17, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 17, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Smith's 8 Points Lead Bandits to Game 1 Win in NLL Finals
- Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams
- Game Preview: Bandits Host Rush in Game 1 of NLL Finals
- Smith Named NLL Offensive Player of the Year
- 'We're Willing to Do Whatever It Takes': How the Bandits Advanced to Their 5th Straight NLL Finals