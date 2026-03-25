Des Moines Buccaneers Tender Chris Pinko

Published on March 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Des Moines Buccaneers signed Chris Pinko of the North Jersey Avalanche to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Pinko led the Avalanche offensively this season, recording 15 goals and 30 assists in 18 games in the Atlantic Youth Hockey League (AYHL) at 15U. He was more than a point-per-game player in the playoffs with five goals and two assists. In the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League (T1EHL), the dual citizen of the U.S. and Czechia had six goals and 12 assists in 12 games at 15U, while appearing twice with the 16U team and scoring a pair of goals in four outings with the 18U squad. He also saw playoff action at the 16U and 18 levels.

"We're very excited to tender Chris Pinko," said Buccaneers Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "He's a dynamic player with a high hockey IQ and strong skating ability. We believe he has the potential to develop into a high-impact player for our organization for years to come."

Last season, Pinko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 23 games with the Avalanche in the AYHL at 14U. He had four goals and five assists in four games with the T1EHL 14U team, and 49 goals and 81 assists in 18 games at 14U AAA, leading his team in scoring. He had three goals and seven assists in eight combined playoff games across the AYHL and T1EHL at 14U.

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Buccaneers forfeited their first-round pick in the Phase I USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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