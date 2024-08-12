Denver Lacrosse Community Shows Up, Shows out During PLL Takeover at DU

DENVER - There aren't any Colorado Mammoth players on the Denver Outlaws of the PLL (Premier Lacrosse League) right now, but it's always nice to see the hometown team clinch a playoff berth in front of their passionate fan base.

Which was exactly the case as Denver successfully punched its ticket to the postseason thanks to a convincing 10-4 win over the Carolina Chaos, becoming the fourth squad to clinch a spot in the playoffs. That's the best scenario the team could've cooked up after dropping a lopsided decision to the Maryland Whipsnakes Friday night.

Warren Jeffrey and the Utah Archers will look to do the same (clinch a hometown playoff berth) this weekend out west after dropping a 15-11 decision to the league-leading New York Atlas. Tasked with guarding standout Jeff Teat, Jeffrey gave his all in trying to shut down the PLL's leading scorer, but Jeff Teat gunna Jeff Teat.

Jeffrey's lone stat from the game (other than the likely several-mile workout he got chasing around Teat) was a one-minute penalty, his first of the season.

Helping his Maryland Whipsnakes hand the Denver Outlaws said 16-9 loss Friday night, Williams got the scoring started for his squad in both the first and second periods, notching a pair of goals on the night.

Currently pacing the league in scoring points (which only recognize one and two-point finishes and NOT assists) and one-point goals, his physicality and IQ were once again on display over the weekend.

With both forward Connor Kelly and incoming Mammoth rookie defenseman AJ Mercurio (set to make his debut with Colorado this fall at Training Camp) out of the lineup Friday, it was up to goaltender Dillon Ward to hold down the fort. Making 8 saves and keeping a respectable 50% save percentage alive, he looked good in purple and black.

But it was a lower-body injury he suffered later in the game which ultimately forced him to exit the game. With the Philadelphia Waterdogs announcing he was out for the duration of the contest with a knee contusion via social media, Mammoth fans and all lacrosse lovers will hope he's rested up and ready to go come fall ball.

The Waterdogs eventually dropped the decision in overtime, 13-12.

As far as the crowds and support within the packed Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, it was, as always, one of the loudest, rowdiest groups of the year. And that's not coming from the folks who call the LOUD HOUSE home. A quick look at PLL social media channels over the weekend show how much love for the game was on display, as the state's ever-passionate fans gathered in sell-out fashion once again.

