Defending Champion River Lions Re-Sign All-Canadian Blair

February 20, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions News Release









Niagara River Lions guard Jahvon Blair

(Niagara River Lions) Niagara River Lions guard Jahvon Blair(Niagara River Lions)

The Niagara River Lions today announced the re-signing of 6'4 Canadian guard, Jahvon Blair for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Blair, a 26-year-old Brampton native returns to the River Lions for his third season after an impactful 2024 campaign that helped the team win the CEBL Championship. Currently playing for Poitiers Basket 86 in France's LNB Pro B, Blair is putting up an impressive 18.8 points, 2.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game. Recently, he was also named to the Canada Basketball Senior Men's training camp roster for the final window of the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifier taking place from February 21-24, 2025.

"Juggy's (Jahvon's) growth over the past two seasons has been remarkable, and his recognition as a 2nd Team CEBL All Star in 2024 is a testament to his work ethic and character," said Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso. "He has proven to be one of the best players, and teammates, in the CEBL and we are very thrilled to have him back with us again this summer!"

Blair's journey to the CEBL began after a standout collegiate career at the University of Georgetown, where he averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his senior season. He was named to the Big East All-Rookie Team in 2018 and the Big East All-Tournament Team in 2021.

Having played for the River Lions the past two seasons, Blair, earned CEBL All-Canadian and All-CEBL Second Team honours, after averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 2024. He played for the Newfoundland Growlers in 2022 and represented the CEBL with the Brampton Honey Badgers in the Basketball Champions League of Americas (BCLA) in 2023. Blair's professional career has taken him around the world, including stints in Finland, Mexico and most recently France where he has been a standout performer.

While Blair's contributions were crucial in the River Lions success last season, he was unable to compete in 2024 Championship Weekend in Montreal due to his commitment with Poitiers Basket 86, so his return will only fuel the hunt for a second consecutive title.

"Niagara is family! It was a no brainer to come back to play for the best team and fans in the CEBL," said Blair. "I am looking forward to continuing our winning culture and cannot wait to get back to the Meridian Centre. Thank you to Coach Vic for allowing me to be part of this great organization."

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL and the league's reigning champions. Playing out of Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the River Lions represent the twelve municipalities of the Niagara Region while living up to the River Lions moniker of pride and strength of community. Visit www.riverlions.ca/tickets for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 20, 2025

Defending Champion River Lions Re-Sign All-Canadian Blair - Niagara River Lions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.