de la Cruz, Lansman and Vuchkova Leave Lasting Legacies as Supernovas

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, are proud to celebrate Bethania de la Cruz, Jess Schaben-Lansman and Hristina Vuchkova as they embark on new ventures in their professional careers.

None of the three will return to Omaha for the 2025 season, but they will be remembered for their contributions in leading the Supernovas to the first-ever Pro Volleyball Championship after sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise at the CHI Health Center on May 18.

A professional of over 20 years, de la Cruz added to her personal accolades by winning the PVF Server of the Year after leading the league with 35 total aces across the regular season and postseason. That also includes marks of 3.23 kills and 2.70 digs per set across 26 matches played. A legend of the sport, De la Cruz will look to help the Dominican Republic earn another medal when the play in the Olympics later this summer in Paris.

"Winning the championship with Omaha has been one of the highlights of my career. The fans here are truly special and I am honored to have played for you," de la Cruz said. "As I move on to the next chapter of my journey, I want to say thank you to each and every one of our fans. This championship belongs to all of us and I will always remember the moments we celebrated together."

Schaben-Lansman will officially retire from volleyball. The Iowa native had one of the best stories of the inaugural PVF season, earning a starting spot on the Omaha roster 10 months removed from having a baby and a long hiatus from the sport. Schaben-Lansman finished her season with 2.58 kills and 2.46 digs per set. Schaben-Lansmans will move into coaching as she makes her head coaching debut this fall for Blair High School after serving as an assistant over the past couple seasons.

"I want to thank the Omaha Supernovas for allowing me to fulfill my dream of playing professional volleyball and being able to retire as a champion," Schaben-Lansman said. "It is now time for me to focus on my family and giving back to the game of volleyball as a coach. I will be forever grateful for my time as a Supernova. God is good!"

Vuchkova made quite an impact in her first season in Omaha, leading the PVF in total blocks with 76 including a franchise-record six stuffs on two separate occasions. The Bulgarian also swatted down 137 kills on a .285 hitting percentage as well as three aces. Vuchkova will return to play in Europe for the 2025 season.

"To all of the fans, you made me, and my family feel loved and because of that, Omaha will always hold a special place in my heart," Vuchkova said. "I will be playing overseas next year, but you might see me in a Supernovas jersey again sometime in the future. Thank you again for everything. You gave us the missing piece we searched for in the most difficult moments."

The Supernovas now have their sight set on the PVF Free Agency Period which is set to begin on June 30. Stay tuned to all the latest news by checking out the Supernovas Free Agency Tracker page.

