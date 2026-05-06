CSR Unveils Final Rankings

Published on May 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL Scouting Central (CSR) released today its final rankings of eligible prospects for the 2026 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast.

Thomas Boisvert, a product of Séminaire Saint-Joseph in Trois-Rivières, sits in first place after spending last season with Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island.

Julien Bergeron of the Châteauguay Grenadiers in the Québec U18 AAA Hockey League (LHM18AAAQ) follows in second place, ahead of Zaac Charbonneau, Boisvert's teammate at Mount St. Charles.

Two other players from the LHM18AAAQ complete the Top 5: Pierre-Alexandre Lemieux of the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix, and Vincent Boutet of the Séminaire Saint-François Blizzard. Boutet is the highest-ranked defenceman (5th overall).

Among goaltenders, Zachary Lainesse, who recently won both the Québec and Canadian championships with the Lévis Chevaliers, is the top-ranked goaltender, and he is ranked 17th overall.

Furthermore, if we look at the top 36- which could potentially cover the first two rounds- 24 play in the Québec M18 AAA Hockey League and 6 were born in the Atlantic provinces. Among the latter, Lawrence Williams, a defenceman playing for Pictou, is the highest-ranked, at ninth overall. Final Rankings of Top Prospects - Québec and Atlantic -- The CSR also evaluated several American players, and six of them received an "A" rating as potential first- or second-round picks: Logan Cotter, Robert Dekleine, Samuel Lee, John Queally, CJ Sawyer, and Blake Wilichoski. All are forwards except Cotter. Final Rankings of Top Prospects - United States (by rating, then alphabetical order) -- The 2026 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, will take place on June 5 and 6 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax and will consist of 12 rounds.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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