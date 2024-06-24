CPL Week 11 Highlights
June 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
As the CPL wraps up Week 11, catch up on the highlights and some of the best moments you might have missed -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 24, 2024
- Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC July 7, Will Now Kick-Off at 1pm ET - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.