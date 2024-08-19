CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen: CPL Shield Race Heats up as Top Four Teams Start to Pull Away

August 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down all four matches from a busy weekend.

Cavalry beat York United to pick up their fourth win in a row, Ottawa dominated Pacific FC in Langford, and Valour continued their playoff push with a win over Halifax at home. On Sunday, Forge moved to the top of the table with a victory over Vancouver FC for their second win of the week after beating Halifax on Wednesday as well.

Some footage used is courtesy of OneSoccer. -- : OneSoccer

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 19, 2024

