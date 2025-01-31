Cooking the Meal That Made this Iconic Women's Lacrosse Pro: Pregame Plates

January 31, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

Jerry Ragonese, a 13-year Pro Lacrosse vet turned elite chef is taking his talents, and his long-time friends, into the kitchen. Cooking up epic dishes while uncovering the stories behind the meals that made the lacrosse stars of today.

In this special edition of Pregame Plates, Jerry welcomes his friend Alex Austin Holman. A women's lacrosse icon and attacker for the Maryland Charm of the WLL. Jerry gets crafty with a meal tied to Alex's Thai family heritage, mixed with her legacy as a standout University of Maryland lacrosse player. The heat kicks up when Alex takes the reins of the kitchen and dives deeper into her family's love for her Mom's cooking and the spicy flavors that come with it.Ã°Å¸"Â¥

This is Pregame Plates presented by #Whirlpool

