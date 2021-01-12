Commissioner Announces Commencement Of Play

Syracuse, NY - Commissioner Don Kirnan announced today that the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL) will commence play on Wednesday February 3rd, 2021 with the two New York teams playing a series of games for the right to claim the New York Empire Cup brought to you by Hilliard.

When other member teams receive clearance to compete, a more inclusive schedule shall be presented.

COVID-19 has made it difficult for sports teams to compete, however, we have all been watching, reading and listening and feel now is the time that we can operate in a safe environment.

We are excited to finally get started and look forward to a great season of FPHL hockey.

