Commissioner Announces Commencement Of Play
January 12, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Syracuse, NY - Commissioner Don Kirnan announced today that the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL) will commence play on Wednesday February 3rd, 2021 with the two New York teams playing a series of games for the right to claim the New York Empire Cup brought to you by Hilliard.
When other member teams receive clearance to compete, a more inclusive schedule shall be presented.
COVID-19 has made it difficult for sports teams to compete, however, we have all been watching, reading and listening and feel now is the time that we can operate in a safe environment.
We are excited to finally get started and look forward to a great season of FPHL hockey.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2021
- FPHL Season Announced with Staggered Start; River Dragons Start on Hold - Columbus River Dragons
- Commissioner Announces Commencement Of Play - FPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.