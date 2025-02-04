Coaches Tinkering as LOVB Heads into Week Five

As League One Volleyball heads into its fifth week with an eye on the LOVB Classic in Kansas City the week after, LOVB Atlanta has taken over first place, LOVB Madison is trying to find its footing, and the other four teams are all within a game of each other in the standings:

LOVB Atlanta (4-1)

LOVB Omaha (3-2)

LOVB Houston (3-2)

LOVB Salt Lake (3-3)

LOVB Austin (2-3)

LOVB Madison (1-5)

League One Volleyball heads west this week, starting with Houston at Austin on Wednesday before the action continues in Salt Lake. On Friday, Atlanta is at Salt Lake and then in Saturday's doubleheader in the Maverik Center, Madison plays Atlanta and Salt Lake hosts Omaha.

Coaches throughout LOVB are also tinkering and looking for combinations that fit their respective teams best. That's why some of the clubs are using the "Dub Sub," where two players -- an opposite and a setter -- rotate in for their counterparts. And even the coaches employing the strategy aren't convinced it's the way to go.

"It's a big change for me," admitted Atlanta coach Paulo Coco, a Brazilian used to the international professional rules that limit subs and where most players play all the way around.

More on that later...

LOVB Houston at LOVB Austin

The 7 p.m. Central start in the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park can be seen on LOVB Live and the Women's Sports Network via Samsung TV Plus. These teams faced each other on January 9 to start their respective seasons and Houston came away with a 25-27, 24-26, 25-22, 27-25, 16-14 reverse-sweep victory over visiting Austin.

Jordan Thompson led Houston in that one with 16 kills. Madison Skinner had 22 for Austin.

Austin leads the league in blocks with 71, led by Olympic middle Chiaka Ogbogu, who has 22. Houston is second in aces with 23, led by Olympic setter Micha Hancock, whose incredible lefty top-spin serve has gotten her nine aces.

Houston had the weekend off after sweeping Madison last Wednesday. Austin is coming off a tough five-set loss to Salt Lake at Atlanta on Saturday.

LOVB Atlanta at LOVB Salt Lake

The 7 p.m. Mountain start in the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, can be seen on LOVB Live and DAZN.

This will be their third meeting. In League One Volleyball's First Serve on January 8 in Atlanta, Salt Lake won 25-22, 27-25 21-25, 25-21. But then this past Friday, McKenzie Adams had 13 kills, a block, an ace and 13 digs as Atlanta swept visiting Salt Lake 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.

Salt Lake has a league-best 339 kills, led by Roni Jones-Perry's league-leading 80 -- she had 23 in the first Atlanta meeting -- and is second in blocks with 57. Setter and founding athlete Jordyn Poulter leads LOVB with 259 assists.

Atlanta leads with 31 aces, seven each from Tessa Grubbs and Kelsey Cook, and is second in hitting percentage (.285).

LOVB Atlanta is coming off a four-set win over Omaha on Saturday night, while Salt Lake had a 22-25, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory over Austin in which Skylar Fields had 25 kills, six blocks, five digs and an assist.

Saturday's Doubleheader

The 4:30 p.m. Mountain first serve between LOVB Madison and LOVB Atlanta and 7 p.m. Mountain LOVB Omaha vs. LOVB Salt Lake can both be seen on LOVB Live and the Women's Sports Network via Samsung TV Plus.

The double sub: It's not for everyone, but ...

In Atlanta last Saturday, all four teams used the Dub Sub.

Austin employed setters Carli Lloyd and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, who had 38 and 15 assists, respectively.

"The last two matches we decided to go directly to play a 6-2 but sometimes to play a 5-1," Austin coach Marco Bonitta said. "We have two great setters, we have two great opposites."

He noted that his team has had strong success on the points after the subs.

Omaha used Laura Dijkema (25 assists) and Gabby Blossom (14).

"If I give you an honest answer, I don't always love the 6-2," Omaha coach Suzie Fritz said. "We have some pretty specific strengths and one of those is really good ballhanding. We have two of the best passers in the world (in outside hitter Jordan Larson and libero Justine Wong-Orantes, both Olympians) and we trust them to be able to keep us in system. (Outside) Jaali Winters is another one who has played extremely well. We think we can be in system a lot and we think we have two very good setters and it allows us to play a little more physical and it lets us use our most physical players."

Salt Lake, with Jordyn Poulter (57 assists), goes primarily with a 5-1, but also used Tamaki Matsui (6) on a few occasions.

"Everybody needs to be ready," Salt Lake coach Tama Miyashiro said.

LOVB Madison Olympian Lauren Carlini stays in the match, and LOVB Houston has occasionally rotated Olympic setter Micha Hancock with Anna Pogany.

Atlanta setter Madi Bugg had 31 assists and Rachel Fairbanks 21. The two opposites (Cuttino, 16 kills) and Grubbs (6) were especially effective Saturday against Omaha.

"For me, it's different," said Atlanta coach Paulo Coco.

He talked about the pros and cons and smiled, adding, "I halfway like it, and I halfway don't like it because of the international (rules).

"I've seen college coaches use it. We are learning because the (LOVB) rules can permit it ... The game changes. Let's see after the league ends and I can say for sure. Now I am half and half."

