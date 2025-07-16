Coaches Across the CHL Set to Lead Canada

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 13 coaches and support staff from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have been selected by Hockey Canada to represent Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The appointments reinforce the continued leadership from across the CHL in developing elite coaching talent and shaping the future of Canadian hockey at the international level.

Turcotte to Lead Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team

Mathieu Turcotte, who recently served as head coach of the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, has been named head coach of Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team. Turcotte previously led Canada White to gold at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was an assistant coach with the gold medal-winning Canadian squad at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Joining Turcotte on the U18 staff are:

- Travis Crickard (Saint John Sea Dogs, QMJHL) - Associate Coach

- Rick Steadman (London Knights, OHL) - Assistant Coach

- Antoine Samuel (Moncton Wildcats, QMJHL) - Goaltending Consultant

- Jonathan Deschênes (Sherbrooke Phoenix, QMJHL) - Video Coach

CHL Coaches Anchor U17 World Challenge Staffs

Two current CHL head coaches will lead Canada's national teams at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge:

- Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL) - Head Coach, Canada Red

- Scott Barney (Sudbury Wolves, OHL) - Head Coach, Canada White

They will be joined by a talented lineup of CHL coaches and staff:

Canada Red Staff:

- Mathieu Gravel (Drummondville Voltigeurs, QMJHL) - Assistant Coach

- Brendan Taylor (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, OHL) - Assistant Coach

- Jeff Harvey (Saskatoon Blades, WHL) - Goaltending Consultant

- Enrick Corneau (Chicoutimi Saguenéens, QMJHL) - Video Coach

Canada White Staff:

- Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings, WHL) - Assistant Coach

- Joël Perrault (Rimouski Océanic, QMJHL) - Assistant Coach

- Alex Darling (Peterborough Petes, OHL) - Video Coach

"As the first step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence, we are thrilled with the coaching staff we have assembled from across the CHL to help introduce our players to the program," said Alan Millar, general manager of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence. "They all bring a unique skill set and are committed to the development of players on and off the ice, which we know will help set a strong foundation for future success within our program."

"The CHL continues to be an essential partner in the development of high-performance players and coaches in our country," Millar continued. "We're proud to work with so many passionate leaders from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL who contribute to the growth of Canadian hockey at every level."

"We're incredibly proud to see so many coaches from the CHL contributing to Canada's national teams again this summer," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "This recognition speaks to the world-class caliber of coaching and mentorship across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, and the critical role our leagues play in shaping the next generation of Canadian hockey talent."

Canada opens the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on August 11 against Finland. Details for the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge will be announced later this year.







